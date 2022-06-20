Strafford general store up for sale

STRAFFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Interested in buying a Vermont general store? There’s one for sale in Strafford.

Coburns’ General Store has been a staple in the community for well over a century. The current owners have run the store for the last 45 years. But the Coburn family says it’s time to hang it up, citing a variety of reasons.

The owners are currently looking for another family to keep the store running. It also houses a post office, gas station, and bank. Christina Jamieson, the owner’s daughter, says a general store is all about the people you meet along the way.

“You have watched kids grow up who now have kids you are watching grow up. And it is really hard to think we are not going to be here to watch those kids grow up. But things have to end, things have to change. It is really weird,” Jamieson said.

The owners say they plan to stay open until they find a buyer and not before. They say there has been interest in possibly forming a co-op to take over operations. The asking price is $1.5 million.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.