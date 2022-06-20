Top Dartmouth Health executive honored

LEBANON, N.H. (WCAX) - The president and CEO of Dartmouth Health, which includes Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, has received top honors from her peers.

Dr. Joanne Conroy is part of the 2022 Class of Modern Healthcare’s 50 most influential clinical executives. The peer-voted selection is given to health care officials who are paving the way through their executive responsibility, leadership qualities, innovation, and community service.

Conroy credits her team with the honor and Dartmouth Health’s commitment to elevating equity in workplace. “We support the Carol Emmott Fellowship, which is a way that we can acknowledge our high potential women leaders and send them for some additional training and experience so they can actually vie for positions of leadership in clinical programs around the country,” Conroy said.

The Class of 2022 also includes the United States Surgeon General and top executives at the Mayo Clinic, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, and Cleveland Clinic.

