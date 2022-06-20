Vermont Center for Ecostudies appoints new director
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley environmental group will have a new leader starting this fall.
The Vermont Center for Ecostudies monitors a variety of wildlife in our region including birds, insects, reptiles, amphibians, and plants.
A lot of their work engages citizen scientists to look for species in their own backyards. But the group’s incoming executive director says part of their vision involves reaching new audiences.
“We’re interested in expanding the audience of people that we reach with our information, that we involve in our work and in whose work we are involved and participate. So, we can definitely do more to reach a younger audience, a more diverse audience, a more urban audience than we do, said Susan Hindinger, who was recently appointed VCE’s executive director.
She will officially assume her new role in October, succeeding retiring founder Chris Rimmer.
