Vermont Center for Ecostudies appoints new director

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An Upper Valley environmental group will have a new leader starting this fall.

The Vermont Center for Ecostudies monitors a variety of wildlife in our region including birds, insects, reptiles, amphibians, and plants.

A lot of their work engages citizen scientists to look for species in their own backyards. But the group’s incoming executive director says part of their vision involves reaching new audiences.

“We’re interested in expanding the audience of people that we reach with our information, that we involve in our work and in whose work we are involved and participate. So, we can definitely do more to reach a younger audience, a more diverse audience, a more urban audience than we do, said Susan Hindinger, who was recently appointed VCE’s executive director.

She will officially assume her new role in October, succeeding retiring founder Chris Rimmer.

Related Stories:

Bee-watching-- the new bird-watching

Nesting loon population sees record year

Say Cheese: Vt. wildlife experts asking for pictures of lady beetles

Wildlife Watch: The secret life of vernal pools

Vermont seeing a banner year for monarch butterflies

Researchers find toxic mercury in Vermont vernal pools

Wildlife Watch: Vermont’s loon success story

Wildlife Watch: In search of Bicknell’s thrush

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.