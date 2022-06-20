Advertisement

Vermont woman who shot dog found guilty of animal cruelty

A Vermont woman who shot her dog twice and left it chained outside in the snow.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A Vermont woman who shot her dog twice and left it chained outside in the snow so severely injured that it was later euthanized has been found guilty of aggravated cruelty and animal torture.

The Bennington Banner reports that 48-year-old Joyce Cornell was convicted by a judge Friday who ruled that she acted intentionally and with malicious intent.

Cornell said she became terrified of the Great Dane after it bit her on the ankle on Christmas Day, 2019.

A Vermont State Police trooper euthanized the dog. Cornell remains free on bond pending sentencing.

