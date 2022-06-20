Advertisement

Vt. districts offering summer meals

File photo
File photo(KTTC)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - School is out but students are still able to get free meals.

Starting Monday, school districts across Vermont are offering free breakfast and lunch five days a week.

In Colchester, district officials say they’ve been offering the program for seven years. They saw a huge increase in students taking advantage of the free summer meals during the past two summers.

Assistant food services director Sarah Collins says that’s thanks to a mix of need and accessibility. “There are lots of kids that have food insecurities and to have them be able to not stress about it and to help their parents not stress about it, it’s one less thing for them to worry about,” she said.

About 300 students in Colchester got a free meal Monday.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marketplace Garage / File Image
Downtown Burlington gunfire incident Saturday
Long Trail Brewing Company
Vermont brewer acquired by Massachusetts company
Sarah Carpenter
Newport woman charged with attempted murder
Vermont State Police say they're investigating an officer-involved use of force incident in...
Vermont State Police investigate two shootings in Washington County
Courtesy: NH Fish and Game
Hiker dies following snowy rescue on Presidential Ridge

Latest News

Brian McAndrew
Woodbury man charged with attempted murder in weekend shooting
Becca Balint
Balint tests positive for COVID
Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Five Star Fakes: Fake online reviews cheating businesses and consumers
Adam Montgomery (left) was arrested Jan. for second-degree assault against now 7-year-old...
Lawyers for Harmony Montgomery’s dad ask for bodycam footage