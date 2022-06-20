Vt. districts offering summer meals

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - School is out but students are still able to get free meals.

Starting Monday, school districts across Vermont are offering free breakfast and lunch five days a week.

In Colchester, district officials say they’ve been offering the program for seven years. They saw a huge increase in students taking advantage of the free summer meals during the past two summers.

Assistant food services director Sarah Collins says that’s thanks to a mix of need and accessibility. “There are lots of kids that have food insecurities and to have them be able to not stress about it and to help their parents not stress about it, it’s one less thing for them to worry about,” she said.

About 300 students in Colchester got a free meal Monday.

