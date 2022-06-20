Woodbury man charged with attempted murder in weekend shooting

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - A Woodbury man faced charges of attempted murder following a weekend shooting.

It happened Saturday night at a home on Dog Pond Road in Woodbury. Police say Brian McAndrew, 38, was drunk and got into a fight with his girlfriend, threatening her with a gun. They say she called Andrew Brown, 35, asking to come pick her up. When the Lyndonville man arrived, police say McAndrew shot at him twice, hitting him in the right thigh.

McAndrew was subdued by a witness until police arrived. Brown was taken to UVM Medical Center with serious injuries.

McAndrew in court Monday pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other charges. His attorney argued that he be released on conditions into the custody of a family member.

But Washington County State’s Attorney Rory Thibault argued that he poses a significant risk to public safety.

Superior Court Judge Kevin Griffin ultimately sided with the state. “The history of violence here is extremely, extremely concerning to the court. The court, at least at this point, is not persuaded that it has enough information to exercise discretion to consider the setting of cash bail and conditions of cash bail to protect the public,” he said.

McAndrew is currently being held without bail.

Related Story:

Vermont State Police investigate two shootings in Washington County

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.