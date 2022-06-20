BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been an outstanding start to the work week as sunshine returns and temperatures get back on track. We’ll see some rain move in for Tuesday, with the heat and humidity on the comeback by the end of the week. Look for a mostly clear skies early on Monday night before clouds begin to arrive through the early morning hours.

Rain will be on the increase from north to south on Tuesday. Starting around mid morning rain will pick up and overspread most of the region through the afternoon and evening hours. Skies will be cloudy by the afternoon with temperatures in the low 70s. Showers will continue on Tuesday night and into Wednesday. Most of Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s.

The dewpoints will be on the rise starting Thursday with warmer conditions and the chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs will reach the upper 70s. Partly sunny skies will wrap up the week on Friday and Saturday. It will be warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid 80s.

Look for the chance of showers and thunderstorms late in the weekend with a cold front on Sunday. Slightly cooler temperatures will return by the start of the work week with highs in the mid 70s.

