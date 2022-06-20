Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Gary has the latest weather forecast
By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 7:21 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Good Monday, everyone! This is the last full day of spring, and it is going to be a beauty. There will be lots of sunshine with comfortable humidity and pleasant temperatures. And it won’t be nearly as windy as it was on Sunday.

Summer officially begins on Tuesday with the summer solstice happening at 5:13 AM. The day will start out with some sunshine, but then clouds will be on the increase as a frontal system moves in from the Great Lakes region. We will get some showers, and possibly a few thunderstorms, out of that starting late Tuesday into Tuesday night. Some showers may linger into Wednesday.

The last part of the frontal system will come through on Thursday with showers and possible thunderstorms. Temperature will remain just a bit below normal for most of this week (normal high for Burlington is now 79°).

By the end of the week, heading into the weekend, temperatures will definitely turn more summerlike. Also, some summerlike humidity will be coming in, too, along with those warmer temperatures.

Most of Sunday is also looking summerlike, but there will be the chance for showers or thunderstorms by the end of the day.

Try to get outside and enjoy the delightful weather on this Monday and observed Juneteenth! -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

