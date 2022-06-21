Advertisement

14-year-old loses hand playing with fireworks, officials say

The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks...
The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks themselves after 14-year-old lost his left hand and injured his right while playing with them.
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:48 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE (Gray News) – Fire officials in Seattle are encouraging the public to leave fireworks to professionals after responding to an accident Monday night.

A 14-year-old lost his left hand and injured his right while playing with fireworks, according to the South King Fire Department.

A 10-year-old with him also suffered injuries, but it’s not clear what those injuries are.

“Our hearts go out to both boys as they work through the next phase in their lives,” the fire department wrote in a post on Facebook.

The fire department is urging the public to attend a public show instead of handling fireworks themselves.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: NH Fish and Game
Hiker dies following snowy rescue on Presidential Ridge
James Badger / Barre Police Department
South Royalton man arrested in Barre heroin bust
File photo
Pregnant nurse punched by patient in Rutland
Michael O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky
Rutland death classified as homicide; 2 suspects await extradition
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night on North Main Street in...
Waterbury neighbors react to Saturday night shooting

Latest News

File photo
New law to help NH students with disabilities register to vote
FILE - Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., talks with the media after voting in Alabama's state primary in...
Election 2022: Trump endorsement flip scrambles Alabama race
Children 5 and younger receive COVID-19 vaccinations Tuesday at Texas Children's Hospital.
White House COVID-19 response team postpones briefing on vaccines for young children
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
FILE - Containers of Roundup are displayed on a store shelf in San Francisco, on Feb. 24, 2019.
Supreme Court rejects Bayer bid to stop Roundup lawsuits