2 NY teens charged with vandalizing church

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WCAX) - Two New York teens face charges after police say they vandalized a church earlier this month.

It happened two weeks ago at the Dailey Ridge Presbyterian Church in Potsdam. New York State Police say the 16-year-old suspects got into the church on Elliot Road and caused up to $10,000 in damage to the interior.

They were arrested on June 10 and charged with criminal mischief.

