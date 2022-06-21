Colchester woman assaulted at Cricket Wireless

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Colchester woman was assaulted by a customer at a business on Williston Road.

South Burlington Police say the assault happened at the Cricket Wireless just after 2:00 p.m. Monday. They say 21 year old Rana Osman of Winooski was asked to leave the store and not come back.

Forty minutes later, the same employee says she was attacked by Osman multiple times with a stun gun in the parking lot.

Officers say Osman dropped the stun gun and ran into traffic. Police chased after him taking him into custody. Osman was issued a flash citation to appear in court.

