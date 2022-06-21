Community rallies behind 10-year-old with bone cancer

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - At just 10-years-old Marcus Bisson is undergoing his second round of chemotherapy. He was diagnosed with bone cancer Osteosarcoma in March.

“Next week we’ll go to Boston Children’s for his amputation surgery, then he’ll have four more five week rounds,” his mom Jennifer told Channel 3.

During all of this, Marcus missed most of his fourth grade year, but his teachers are going the extra mile to keep him connected to his class.

They hosted a treatment send-off party and mail him letters every Friday. The class also sends him fun video messages and personal comedy shows.

Sarah Franklin and Sarah Thompson are the two teachers driving these efforts. They were his third-grade homeroom teachers. They tell us Marcus is a superhero.

“One of the things superheros do is make everyone be better and rise to the occasion, he is our superhero,” Thompson said.

“It was equally important for us to make sure the kids in our classroom were doing everything they could to support Marcus and do everything they could to be a friend to him,” Franklin continued.

But they’ve also been there for his entire family, offering to babysit and visiting Marcus in the hospital.

“This is the hardest thing a parent could go through, and those two women check on me daily,” Jennifer said.

Franklin and Thompson say they’re just doing what any community member should.

“That’s what a community does,” Franklin said.

“They rally around the people that need it most,” Thompson interjected.

