Early voting for August Primaries starts Friday

By Rachel Mann
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 11:44 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Election season is almost here. Early voting for the August primaries starts this Friday.

Unlike the General Election-- you’ll need to request a mail-in-ballot to vote early. You should have gotten a postcard from the Secretary of State’s office you can send back, but if not, you can request one online or at your town clerk’s office.

Vermont Secretary of State Jim Condos says early voting is meant to encourage voter participation. While the number of people who take advantage is usually much smaller than a general election-- this year could be different.

“Although this year we don’t know. There’s a lot of new names on the ballot. There’s a lot of competitive races up and down the ballot- so there could be enough interest to get people out to vote.”

Early voting ballots will need to be at the town clerks office by August 9th at 7:00 p.m.

Condos recommends if you’re mailing your ballot to send it out at least a week ahead of time.

