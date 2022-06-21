Advertisement

Man killed in structure fire in Marshfield

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 20, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Fire crews are investigating a structure fire in Marshfield, that claimed a life.

The Marshfield Fire Department along with mutual aid responded to 1113 Cabot Road just before noon today. Emergency crews say a passerby noticed the smoke coming from the house and tried to find anyone inside.

Later on, crews were notified of a possible entrapment, later finding a deceased man once the flames were out.

His identity is not being released at this time. Crews will go back to the scene Tuesday to determine the cause and origin of the flames.

