Many seasonal jobs still available at Burlington Parks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you need some extra cash this summer? It’s not too late to apply for a seasonal job.

The recreation superintendent of Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront says there are plenty of available jobs.

Like many places, the Queen City is having a hard time filling critical roles this summer, like parks maintenance, summer programming employees, and security staff for the waterfront.

“Parks maintenance positions, it’s about beautifying the city and making sure our parks are beautiful all summer long,” said Gary Rodgers, the recreation superintendent for Burlington Parks. “It’s a safety aspect obviously with the security positions.”

According to the Burlington Parks and Rec website, the pay for these jobs ranges from $14 to $25 an hour.

