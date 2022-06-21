Advertisement

Many seasonal jobs still available at Burlington Parks

The recreation superintendent of Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront says there are...
The recreation superintendent of Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront says there are still plenty of seasonal jobs available.(WCAX)
By Kayla Martin
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Do you need some extra cash this summer? It’s not too late to apply for a seasonal job.

The recreation superintendent of Burlington Parks, Recreation and Waterfront says there are plenty of available jobs.

Like many places, the Queen City is having a hard time filling critical roles this summer, like parks maintenance, summer programming employees, and security staff for the waterfront.

“Parks maintenance positions, it’s about beautifying the city and making sure our parks are beautiful all summer long,” said Gary Rodgers, the recreation superintendent for Burlington Parks. “It’s a safety aspect obviously with the security positions.”

According to the Burlington Parks and Rec website, the pay for these jobs ranges from $14 to $25 an hour.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: NH Fish and Game
Hiker dies following snowy rescue on Presidential Ridge
File photo
Pregnant nurse punched by patient in Rutland
James Badger / Barre Police Department
South Royalton man arrested in Barre heroin bust
Michael O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky
Rutland death classified as homicide; 2 suspects await extradition
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night on North Main Street in...
Waterbury neighbors react to Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Watching Your Wallet: Rising rents impacting tenants
Police say a vehicle traveled off of Interstate 93 in northern New Hampshire and plunged into...
Vehicle travels off of I-93, plunges into Connecticut River
Vermont Law School to expand graduate programs, change name
Do you know what’s in your supplements?