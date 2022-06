CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - Happy birthday, New Hampshire!

The Granite State turned 234 on Tuesday.

On June 21, 1788, New Hampshire became the ninth state to join the union.

It was one of the original 13 colonies.

Gov. Chris Sununu marked the occasion with a tweet that said he “could not be more proud to call this incredible state home.”

New Hampshire became the 9th state to join the Union 234 years ago today. Happy Birthday to the Granite State! Could not be more proud to call this incredible state home. #603Pride pic.twitter.com/qMIG5JF5ow — Chris Sununu (@GovChrisSununu) June 21, 2022

