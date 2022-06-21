Advertisement

New law to help NH students with disabilities register to vote

By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire students with disabilities will get help registering to vote under a new law that will take effect in August.

The new law requires school officials, parents, and students with disabilities who are 17 or older to discuss voter registration as part of their special education planning for life after graduation.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Mark Paige, said he introduced the legislation after hearing from parents who wanted to be sure that their children graduate ready to be full civic participants in their communities.

“Just having that conversation about registering delivers an empowering message to the student,” said Paige, D-Exeter. “It says: we need you involved; your voice and vote matter, and when you use them, you can have an impact.”

