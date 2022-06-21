Police ID victim in Marshfield fire

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say the 90-year-old man who perished Monday in a fire at his Marshfield home was trying to put out a dryer fire.

Fire investigators say George “Will” Livendale was likely overcome by smoke as he attempted to extinguish the flames at his Cabot Road home.

The Marshfield Fire Department along with mutual aid responded to the home just before noon after a passerby noticed smoke and tried to find anyone inside. Firefighters later found Livendale’s body inside.

Investigators say the fire likely began in the dryer located in the downstairs bathroom and quickly spread to other areas.

