Police searching for two people over the age of 70

BENSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are trying to find two people reported missing in Vermont. Their last locations are Benson and Waltham.

Police say 74-year-old Esther Berman left her Benson home Monday morning around 8 a.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

She was last seen driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra with Vermont plates HHX117.

Police are also looking for 70-year-old Robert Companion.

Officers say he has Alzheimer’s and was last seen on South Middlebrook Road in Waltham Monday.

