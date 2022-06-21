Advertisement

Police searching for two people over the age of 70

Police are trying to find two people reported missing in Vermont. Their last locations are Benson and Waltham.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BENSON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are trying to find two people reported missing in Vermont. Their last locations are Benson and Waltham.

Police say 74-year-old Esther Berman left her Benson home Monday morning around 8 a.m. and hasn’t been seen since.

She was last seen driving a 2014 Nissan Sentra with Vermont plates HHX117.

Police are also looking for 70-year-old Robert Companion.

Officers say he has Alzheimer’s and was last seen on South Middlebrook Road in Waltham Monday.

