Scott outlines new workforce initiatives to fill Vermont’s open jobs

State leaders on Tuesday highlighted a sweeping workforce development bill aimed at turning...
State leaders on Tuesday highlighted a sweeping workforce development bill aimed at turning Vermont's demographic tide.(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SWANTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are highlighting a sweeping workforce development bill aimed at turning Vermont’s demographic tide.

Vermont has some 15,000 open jobs and not enough people to fill them.

Gov. Phil Scott visited a Swanton-based manufacturer to highlight the challenges businesses face because of the labor shortage.

State data shows Vermont will need 2,000 workers in the next two years in manufacturing.

The new budget includes millions for apprenticeships and training, and three workforce trainers to connect people with jobs.

Leaders say the investments are aimed at closing the skills gap and are a key piece of growing our demographics.

“We know that from one corner of the state to another, we know that our state is unique. So by examining local data and working on the ground with community partners, we can build a workforce expansion plan and strategies that are specific to the needs of the region and create local jobs,” Vt. Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said.

The workforce package also funnels more money into Vermont’s worker relocation program and it funnels millions to the state college system and to the Vermont Student Assistance Corporation.

