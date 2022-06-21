Top 3 on 3 for Monday, June 20th

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re into Summer mode on the sports scene, but there was still plenty to draw from in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

At number three, we’ve got the high school decathlon last Tuesday at Burlington High School. Essex’s Lucas Karki would edge out Eben Mosher of Green Mountain on the boys side, with Autumn Carstensen of Rice taking the win for the girls. Carstensen would claim victory in the 100 meter hurdles and split the honors in the long jump and high jump! Those three event wins helped her edge out Charlize Brown of Thetford for that title.

At number three, Vermont Green FC returned to its winning ways Saturday afternoon at Virtue. Taking on the Boston Bolts in a USL 2 match, the hosts broke the ice less than ten minutes in. Check out the great cross to Diba Nwegbo who heads it back away to fool the keeper and open the scoring...and it took less than two minutes to tack on another. Eythor Bjorgolfsson turned on one to beat his defender and buried it bottom right. Vermont Green FC took that match 2-0.

But the top spot this week has to go to Essex pitcher Andrew Goodrich. The Hornets would claim their first D1 baseball crown in 12 years last Monday, and Goodrich was a large reason why. The recent EHS grad would turn a complete game shutout on the bump, striking out nine brattleboro batters...and he wasn’t too shabby with the bat himself. His 7th inning RBI knock helped turn this one from a nailbiter to a laugher. Essex is the number one high school baseball team in Vermont, and Goodrich is #1 in this week’s Top 3 on 3.

