Advertisement

Vehicle travels off of I-93, plunges into Connecticut River

Police say a vehicle traveled off of Interstate 93 in northern New Hampshire and plunged into...
Police say a vehicle traveled off of Interstate 93 in northern New Hampshire and plunged into the Connecticut River.
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 3:07 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLETON, N.H. (AP) — A vehicle traveled off of Interstate 93 in northern New Hampshire and plunged into the Connecticut River, police said Tuesday.

Police did not release any further information. The Caledonian Record reported that a body was recovered from the river on Tuesday afternoon and that the vehicle was a truck that was submerged in about 15 feet of water.

The crash happened in Littleton. The river straddles the New Hampshire/Vermont line.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Courtesy: NH Fish and Game
Hiker dies following snowy rescue on Presidential Ridge
File photo
Pregnant nurse punched by patient in Rutland
James Badger / Barre Police Department
South Royalton man arrested in Barre heroin bust
Michael O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky
Rutland death classified as homicide; 2 suspects await extradition
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night on North Main Street in...
Waterbury neighbors react to Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Vermont Law School to expand graduate programs, change name
Do you know what’s in your supplements?
Woman brought back to NH to face murder charge in stabbing
Robert Companion
Missing Vermont man with Alzheimer’s found safe