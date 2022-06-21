Advertisement

VINS celebrates a half-century

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUECHEE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee is celebrating 50 years of environmental education and conservation efforts.

What began as a local research effort on the Ottauquechee River in 1972 has expanded into a 47-acre campus that attracts thousands of visitors each year with a mission to motivate individuals and communities to care for the environment through education, research, and avian wildlife rehabilitation.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with VINS’ executive director Charlie Rattigan, who says they have no intention of slowing down.

“We’d like to build an indoor four-season exhibit space. We’ve done a preliminary design 6,100 square foot building, and we expect it to be focused on the environment and water in particular,” Rattigan said.

They aren’t doing many 50th anniversary events per se, but they are incorporating that theme into their regular programming.

Related Stories:

College students solving mysteries at local wild bird rehab

Escaped desert hawk recovered after 3 weeks, thinner, hungry

VINS offers virtual and in-person learning during pandemic

Rehabilitated bald eagle takes to the skies in Windsor County

VINS unveils $1.7M treetop canopy walk

Bats released back into the wild

Wildlife Watch: Snowy owls

Rehabbed snowy owl catches flight to Vermont for release

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: NH Fish and Game
Hiker dies following snowy rescue on Presidential Ridge
File photo
Pregnant nurse punched by patient in Rutland
James Badger / Barre Police Department
South Royalton man arrested in Barre heroin bust
Michael O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky
Rutland death classified as homicide; 2 suspects await extradition
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night on North Main Street in...
Waterbury neighbors react to Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Police say a Vermont man was killed when his pickup went off Interstate 93 in New Hampshire and...
Vt. man killed when vehicle plunges into Connecticut River in NH
200-year-old Pownal schoolhouse moved across town to serve new purpose
Construction resumes on Burlington's Champlain Parkway after 30-plus years
Gov. Phil Scott/File Photo
Scott calls on US Senate to pass gun reform
Supporters of migrant farm workers rally against Vt. deportations