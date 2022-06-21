VINS celebrates a half-century

QUECHEE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Institute of Natural Science in Quechee is celebrating 50 years of environmental education and conservation efforts.

What began as a local research effort on the Ottauquechee River in 1972 has expanded into a 47-acre campus that attracts thousands of visitors each year with a mission to motivate individuals and communities to care for the environment through education, research, and avian wildlife rehabilitation.

Cat Viglienzoni spoke with VINS’ executive director Charlie Rattigan, who says they have no intention of slowing down.

“We’d like to build an indoor four-season exhibit space. We’ve done a preliminary design 6,100 square foot building, and we expect it to be focused on the environment and water in particular,” Rattigan said.

They aren’t doing many 50th anniversary events per se, but they are incorporating that theme into their regular programming.

Related Stories:

College students solving mysteries at local wild bird rehab

Escaped desert hawk recovered after 3 weeks, thinner, hungry

VINS offers virtual and in-person learning during pandemic

Rehabilitated bald eagle takes to the skies in Windsor County

VINS unveils $1.7M treetop canopy walk

Bats released back into the wild

Wildlife Watch: Snowy owls

Rehabbed snowy owl catches flight to Vermont for release

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.