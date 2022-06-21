Vt. regulators approve adjusted solar net-metering rates

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont energy regulators last week signed off on changes to the state’s net metering program, which determines the compensation owners of solar projects get for the power they feed back into the grid.

The Vermont Public Utility Commission’s updates to the program will mean that most existing net-metering systems will see an increase in their compensation. Future systems that apply for permits after September 1, will see a small decrease in compensation compared to existing systems.

Christina Guessferd spoke with T.J. Poor and Jim Porter from the Vermont Department of Public Service.

