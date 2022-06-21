Advertisement

Waltham man with Alzheimer’s reported missing

Robert Companion
Robert Companion(wcax)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a missing Addison County man with Alzheimer’s.

Police say Robert Companion, 70, of Waltham, was last seen on South Middlebrook Road in Waltham on Monday around 4 p.m.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the state police New Haven Barracks at (802) 388- 4919, or provide an anonymous tip online.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: NH Fish and Game
Hiker dies following snowy rescue on Presidential Ridge
James Badger / Barre Police Department
South Royalton man arrested in Barre heroin bust
File photo
Pregnant nurse punched by patient in Rutland
Michael O'Brien and Courtney Samplatsky
Rutland death classified as homicide; 2 suspects await extradition
Vermont State Police are investigating a shooting Saturday night on North Main Street in...
Waterbury neighbors react to Saturday night shooting

Latest News

Esther Berman
Authorities locate missing Rutland County woman
The Burlington Firefighters Association is calling for action to keep the city’s first...
Burlington Firefighters Association calls for action amid recent attacks
Police are trying to find two people reported missing in Vermont. Their last locations are...
Police searching for two people over the age of 70
File image
Early voting for Vermont primaries starts Friday