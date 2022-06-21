Waltham man with Alzheimer’s reported missing
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
WALTHAM, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are looking for a missing Addison County man with Alzheimer’s.
Police say Robert Companion, 70, of Waltham, was last seen on South Middlebrook Road in Waltham on Monday around 4 p.m.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the state police New Haven Barracks at (802) 388- 4919, or provide an anonymous tip online.
