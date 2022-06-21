Wildlife Watch: Vt. joins effort to track global migration patterns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is playing a role in tracking the migration of species traveling across the globe.

The Motus Wildlife Tracking System is a joint research effort by more than 30 countries to set up an array of radio towers and track various species, from birds to butterflies, using radio telemetry.

Reporter Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & WIldlife’s Doug Morin about the effort to expand the network of towers in our region.

