Wildlife Watch: Vt. joins effort to track global migration patterns

By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 6:40 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont is playing a role in tracking the migration of species traveling across the globe.

The Motus Wildlife Tracking System is a joint research effort by more than 30 countries to set up an array of radio towers and track various species, from birds to butterflies, using radio telemetry.

Reporter Ike Bendavid spoke with Vermont Fish & WIldlife’s Doug Morin about the effort to expand the network of towers in our region.

