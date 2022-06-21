BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bands of moderate to heavy rain will continue to overspread northern New York and parts of Vermont through Tuesday night. Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible over the Adirondacks through Wednesday morning. The weather system will work its way through by Thursday, with a return of some heat and humidity for the weekend.

On Wednesday, the weather system will remain stalled out over northern New York. Skies will be mostly cloudy with showers likely to the west, while east of the Green Mountains, skies will be partly sunny with temperatures in the low to mid 70s. Showers may drift east into Vermont by Wednesday night with a better chance of showers and thunderstorms area-wide by Thursday.

By Friday, the system will move off to the east with increasing sunshine for the end of the week. Humidity will be on the rise as well with dewpoints moving up into the 60s. Temperatures on Friday will reach the upper 70s. It is shaping up to be a hot and humid weekend with temperatures getting into the mid to upper 80s by Saturday and Sunday. We may see a passing shower or thunderstorm by Sunday afternoon.

A frontal system Sunday night and early Monday will bring more seasonable temperatures back for the start of the work week with highs in the 70s for Monday. It looks like skies will stay dry through the middle of the week with partly sunny skies on Tuesday and Wednesday and highs in the mid 70s.

