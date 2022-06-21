BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday and Happy Summer, everyone! Yes, summer officially began early today at 5:13 AM when the summer solstice happened.

These first few days of summer are going to be a bit unsettled, though, and also a tad on the cool side for this time of year. A frontal system will be stalled out over northern NY, and that will bring occasional batches of rain & possible thunderstorms. Some of that activity will sneak eastward across the Champlain Valley today into VT.

This weather pattern will end up with a front coming through from west to east on Thursday with showers & thunderstorms.

Then we’ll get in on some serious summer weather as temperatures jump into the mid-to-upper 80s over the weekend with lots of sunshine. It will be more humid, but nothing terrible.

A cold front will come through on Monday with showers & thunderstorms, bringing the temperatures back down into the 70s.

Happy summer! -Gary

