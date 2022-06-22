Bennington Police seeking suspect in reported stabbing

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Bennington Police are looking for a suspect in a reported stabbing.

Police say they responded to a home on Houghton Lane to an injured man. The man was sent to the hospital and remains in stable condition.

Police say the suspect left the residence in an unknown car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bennington Police at (802) 442-1030.

