Development review board signs off on homeless pod project

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A pod community for the homeless population in Burlington is one step closer to getting off the ground.

Tuesday night, the Burlington Development Review Board signed off on the 30-pod project, but it has a few caveats.

DRB members said for a permit to be issued, they want to see a management plan. That should include an agreement that an organization will be in place to oversee and manage the site off of Elmwood Ave. That’s been a challenge in getting this project started.

Mayor Miro Weinberger says latest estimates show there are upwards of 250 chronically homeless people in the city.

They hope to have the beds open by September.

