Fort Ticonderoga debuts new $9M Pavilion project

TICONDEROGA, N.Y. (WCAX) - Fort Ticonderoga debuted a new exhibit on Wednesday that was almost 200 years in the making.

“This house was built in 1826 by William Ferris Pell, who was a wealthy merchant,” said Beth Hill of Fort Ticonderoga.

Hill can tell you all the intimate details of Fort Ticonderoga.

The national historic landmark serves as a reminder of the fort’s role in American history.

“Some of America’s most significant founding stories took place right here on this peninsula,” Hill said.

On the fort’s grounds is the 1826 Pavilion, home to the Pell family who owned the historic fort for generations. It was always kept off-limits until now.

It took $9 million and more than a decade of research to make sure the restoration was correct.

“So we could fully understand the building. The actual physical building started in 2017,” Hill said.

Now, it will be used as an event space and offers a unique glimpse into the personal lives of the Pells.

“In fact, this whole part of our 2,000-acre property was the private estate of the Pells. So people could go up to the fort but never come down to these beautiful gardens and the lakefront and into the home. This has never been open to the public,” Hill said.

The Pavilion restoration is a small project out of a much larger $70 million master plan that will continue to keep the fort at the forefront of our nation’s history. Once it’s complete in 2030, advocates say the Fort will contribute $77 million annually to the local economy.

“It appeals to such a diverse group of guests with all kinds of interests-- a cross-section of history, restoration and nature-- it has it all,” said Ross Levi of I Love New York.

Meanwhile, they hope this new exhibit continues to draw history buffs from near and far.

“While we preserve the past and study it, understand it and provoke an active discussion about the past, we also have a vision for the future,” Hill said.

