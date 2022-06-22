Governor appoints Susanne Young as Vermont attorney general

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The governor has appointed Susanne Young to be the next Vermont attorney general. Young will be the first woman to serve in the role.

T.J. Donovan stepped down on Monday, and Young will fill the six months left on his term.

Young is a former deputy attorney general and secretary of administration. She has also served as deputy state treasurer and governor’s legal counsel.

In a statement, Gov. Phil Scott said Young is uniquely qualified to serve in the post.

“There are few with the experience and skill set needed to ensure this important office is stable and fully prepared to help transition to a newly elected attorney general in January,” said Scott, R-Vermont. “Susanne is the embodiment of public service, and it is especially meaningful that she will be the first woman to serve as Vermont’s top law enforcement officer.”

Young said she is excited to return to the Attorney General’s Office.

“The services provided by the team of talented attorneys and staff, whether it be prosecuting serious crime, protecting consumers and the environment, or advising state officials, are of critical importance to Vermonters and I will work with them to transfer a highly functioning office to a new attorney general in a seamless transition,” Young said.

Young’s appointment as attorney general is effective July 5.

