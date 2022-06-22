New law to help students with disabilities register to vote

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - New Hampshire students with disabilities will get help registering to vote under a new law that will take effect in August.

The new law requires school officials, parents, and students with disabilities who are 17 or older to discuss voter registration as part of their special education planning for life after graduation.

The bill’s sponsor, Rep. Mark Paige, said he introduced the legislation after hearing from parents who wanted to be sure that their children graduate ready to be full civic participants in their communities.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)