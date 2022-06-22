Advertisement

NYSP are investigating a robbery in Mooers, NY

(None)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 21, 2022 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MOORES, NY. (WCAX) - New York State Police are investigating a robbery in the town of Mooers, New York.

Police say on Saturday, just before 2:00 a.m., a victim was picked up from Woods Falls Road by a friend and three people they did not know.

They drove away in a dark sedan. Police say one of the people inside the car pointed a gun at the victim, demanding their wallet, phone and to get out.

The victim was able to contact police from a nearby home. It is unknown who the victim is and whether the people inside the car are facing any charges.

The investigating is still ongoing.

