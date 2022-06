SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a St. Johnsbury man hit another man with his car and took off Tuesday evening.

Police identified the driver as Anthony Heath, 31. They say Heath hit James DeWolfe, 55 on Pearl Street.

DeWolfe is suffering from a leg injury due to the crash. Heath was later found and issued a citation to appear in court.

