Local doctor discusses COVID-19 vaccine for kids

By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 8:11 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Eligibility for kids under the age of 5 has sparked more concern about the coronavirus vaccines and their safety.

Doctor Becca Bell with the UVM Children’s Hospital addressed some of those concerns.

First she addressed the potential negative effects of the vaccine. Bell says in the history of vaccines, long-term effects have never shown up out of nowhere years down the line. She says vaccine side effects typically happen immediately or up to two months later.

In the case of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, Dr. Bell says no younger child in the clinical trials had this.

“Even in those older adolescents where there is that higher increased risk among males for vaccine induced myocarditis, it is very, very rare and it is less rare than getting myocarditis from COVID 19 infection in and of itself,” said Dr. Bell.

Dr. Bell says vaccine-induced myocarditis is also typically more mild and more resolvable than inflammation as a result of the infection from COVID-19 itself.

Another common question is why should children get the vaccine when they’re typically less affected?

“I work in the pediatric pediatric intensive care unit at UVM Children’s Hospital, and I’ve taken care of children who need it to be admitted to the intensive care unit because of COVID 19... So certainly serious disease happens. And although we luckily have not had a pediatric death due to COVID, there have been children who have died from COVID 19 and children are not supposed to die,” said Dr. Bell.

Some have speculated the vaccine will cause an increase in Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, or SIDS.

Dr. Bell says this is absolutely not true and studies show young children and babies who are vaccinated are less likely to die from SIDS.

To hear what Dr. Bell says about blood clots and the vaccine, watch the Channel 3 Evening News.

