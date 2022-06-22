Advertisement

Small plane crashes into Connecticut River, 1 person injured

Police say a small plane crashed into the Connecticut River in New Hampshire, injuring one...
Police say a small plane crashed into the Connecticut River in New Hampshire, injuring one person.(KCRG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (AP) — A small plane crashed into the Connecticut River in New Hampshire, injuring one person, police said Wednesday.

The person was taken to a hospital. The person’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Officials said the plane clipped power lines during its descent in Charlestown, WMUR-TV reported. The power grid was shut down in the immediate area.

Further information was not immediately available.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Vt. man killed when vehicle plunges into Connecticut River in NH
Vt. man killed when vehicle plunges into Connecticut River in NH
File photo
Pregnant nurse punched by patient in Rutland
Fire investigators will be at a home in Marshfield Tuesday trying to figure out what sparked a...
Marshfield man killed in structure fire
Cricket Wireless in South Burlington
Police: Cricket Wireless employee attacked with a stun gun
Esther Berman
Authorities locate missing Rutland County woman

Latest News

COVID subvariants gain foothold in New England; Vt. case levels remain low
ICE protest in Burlington Tuesday.
Supporters of migrant farmworkers rally against Vt. deportations
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
Seven VHV employees Tuesday attended their apprenticeship graduation at the company’s Winooski...
Vt. trades apprenticeship program holds first graduation