Small plane crashes into Connecticut River, 1 person injured

CHARLESTOWN, N.H. (AP) — A small plane crashed into the Connecticut River in New Hampshire, injuring one person, police said Wednesday.

The person was taken to a hospital. The person’s condition wasn’t immediately known.

Officials said the plane clipped power lines during its descent in Charlestown, WMUR-TV reported. The power grid was shut down in the immediate area.

Further information was not immediately available.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)