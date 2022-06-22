Advertisement

A Vermont drug company’s failure to maintain standards led to recalls — and its demise

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont pharmaceutical company with a history of defying safety regulations closed last month amid mounting pressure from federal inspectors who accused it of selling potentially contaminated drugs to health care facilities nationwide.

The closure left dozens of people without jobs and has raised questions about why Vermont regulators, who were aware of problems at Colchester-based Edge Pharma, did not intervene.

Darren Perron spoke with Seven Days’ Colin Flanders, who covered the story in this week’s issue.

