Vermont sees 14 sworn in as some of the nation’s newest citizens

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Recognizing Vermont as the 14th state of the nation, 14 citizenship candidates from 13 countries became full citizens at a special naturalization ceremony in Colchester on Wednesday.

“I was almost tearing up. I’m really excited,” said Tamara Jacobson, a naturalized citizen originally from Colombia.

It happened at the grand opening of Burlington’s field office for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

“This office is not just a reflection on the communities we serve here in Vermont, but it is a reflection of our vision for the agency as a whole,” said Jennifer Higgins, the deputy director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The new Americans say the experience was one they will never forget.

“It was really nice, I didn’t know it was going to happen but it was nice to see that they picked 14 of us to make this day a special one. So, yeah, it definitely made it a little extra special,” Jacobson said.

They say they’re excited about the new opportunities that will become open to them with their new status.

“I think I want to vote, and then traveling will be much easier, as an American, it will be nice to be with my family and just be a part of the community,” Jacobson said.

“I’m excited because now I’m coming to the USA, I got my citizenship, it gives me more opportunities to find a better job,” said Tsimba Tsasa, a naturalized citizen originally from Congo.

Even though taking the jump was nerve-wracking for some, they say more than anything, they’re looking forward to what the future holds for them as new Vermonters.

“The ceremony was emotional for me because, I don’t know, I was scared. It was my first time participating in the ceremony, the citizenship is my first time and I see it’s wonderful. I was scared but now I see it was perfect for me. Good,” Tsasa said.

