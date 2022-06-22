Advertisement

Vermont sees 14 sworn in as some of the nation’s newest citizens

A dozen new citizens were welcomed into the country on Wednesday in Colchester.
A dozen new citizens were welcomed into the country on Wednesday in Colchester.(WCAX)
By Kiana Burks
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 5:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Recognizing Vermont as the 14th state of the nation, 14 citizenship candidates from 13 countries became full citizens at a special naturalization ceremony in Colchester on Wednesday.

“I was almost tearing up. I’m really excited,” said Tamara Jacobson, a naturalized citizen originally from Colombia.

It happened at the grand opening of Burlington’s field office for U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

“This office is not just a reflection on the communities we serve here in Vermont, but it is a reflection of our vision for the agency as a whole,” said Jennifer Higgins, the deputy director of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The new Americans say the experience was one they will never forget.

“It was really nice, I didn’t know it was going to happen but it was nice to see that they picked 14 of us to make this day a special one. So, yeah, it definitely made it a little extra special,” Jacobson said.

They say they’re excited about the new opportunities that will become open to them with their new status.

“I think I want to vote, and then traveling will be much easier, as an American, it will be nice to be with my family and just be a part of the community,” Jacobson said.

“I’m excited because now I’m coming to the USA, I got my citizenship, it gives me more opportunities to find a better job,” said Tsimba Tsasa, a naturalized citizen originally from Congo.

Even though taking the jump was nerve-wracking for some, they say more than anything, they’re looking forward to what the future holds for them as new Vermonters.

“The ceremony was emotional for me because, I don’t know, I was scared. It was my first time participating in the ceremony, the citizenship is my first time and I see it’s wonderful. I was scared but now I see it was perfect for me. Good,” Tsasa said.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vt. man killed when vehicle plunges into Connecticut River in NH
Vt. man killed when vehicle plunges into Connecticut River in NH
Police say a woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Colchester Wednesday morning.
Woman killed in Colchester crash
File photo
Pregnant nurse punched by patient in Rutland
Fire investigators will be at a home in Marshfield Tuesday trying to figure out what sparked a...
Marshfield man killed in structure fire
Cricket Wireless in South Burlington
Police: Cricket Wireless employee attacked with a stun gun

Latest News

Fort Ticonderoga debuted a new exhibit on Wednesday that was almost 200 years in the making.
Fort Ticonderoga debuts new $9M Pavilion project
File photo
Bird flu limits Vt. wildlife rehabilitators
MM
Bird flu limits Vt. wildlife rehabilitators
News of the departure of the Vermont College of Fine Arts from Montpelier came as a shock to...
Departure of Vermont College of Fine Arts could be an opportunity for Montpelier