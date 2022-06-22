Vermont state employees contract offers pay hike, retention incentive

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Vermont state employees may be taking home more money.

Under a new two-year contract, members of the Vermont State Employees association will see a three percent pay increase, and then in January, they will also receive an additional $1,500 payment.

State officials say this is the biggest pay bump in 20 years and that it’s aimed at recruiting and retaining workers to state government, which has many open positions.

“The state of Vermont is an employer. Just like all employers, it’s a difficult time to attract and retain employees. That $1,500 bonus is like a retention bonus. If employees stay with us until January, they will get that $1,500,” said Vermont Human Resources Commissioner Beth Fastiggi.

The plan, which goes into effect in July, also includes new health benefits, including coverage for hearing aids.

The deal does not apply to the Vermont State Trooper’s Association. They are still negotiating a new contract.

