Woman killed in Colchester crash

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one person was killed in a crash in Colchester Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Route 2 and Clay Point Road.

Investigators say three vehicles were involved in the crash. They say a 64-year-old woman was driving her Prius from Clay Point Road onto Route 2 when she was hit by two cars, one heading east and one heading west.

The woman died at the scene. Police have not yet released her name.

The other two drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation but police say neither impairment nor speed appear to be factors. They say criminal charges are unlikely. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the police in Colchester at 802-264-5555.

Traffic in the area was rerouted and delayed for about four hours.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.