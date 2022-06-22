Advertisement

Woman killed in Colchester crash

Police say one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Colchester Wednesday morning.
Police say one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Colchester Wednesday morning.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one person was killed in a crash in Colchester Wednesday morning.

It happened at the intersection of Route 2 and Clay Point Road.

Investigators say three vehicles were involved in the crash. They say a 64-year-old woman was driving her Prius from Clay Point Road onto Route 2 when she was hit by two cars, one heading east and one heading west.

The woman died at the scene. Police have not yet released her name.

The other two drivers were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The crash is still under investigation but police say neither impairment nor speed appear to be factors. They say criminal charges are unlikely. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the police in Colchester at 802-264-5555.

Traffic in the area was rerouted and delayed for about four hours.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Vt. man killed when vehicle plunges into Connecticut River in NH
Vt. man killed when vehicle plunges into Connecticut River in NH
File photo
Pregnant nurse punched by patient in Rutland
Fire investigators will be at a home in Marshfield Tuesday trying to figure out what sparked a...
Marshfield man killed in structure fire
Cricket Wireless in South Burlington
Police: Cricket Wireless employee attacked with a stun gun
Esther Berman
Authorities locate missing Rutland County woman

Latest News

New Hampshire residents facing drastic increases in their electric bills could get some relief....
New Hampshire state surplus eyed as electric rates increase
FILE - Asian carp, jolted by an electric current from a research boat, jump from the Illinois...
From ‘carp’ to ‘copi’: invasive fish getting a makeover
The widow of a Vermont man killed in 2018 in what prosecutors say was a murder-for-hire is...
Widow in alleged murder-for-hire case sues suspect
Police say a small plane crashed into the Connecticut River in New Hampshire, injuring one...
Small plane crashes into Connecticut River, 1 person injured