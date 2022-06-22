BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been another summer day that hasn’t felt much like summer across most of the area. Temperatures were stuck in the 60s today across most of Vermont outside the Champlain Valley. Much warmer air still sits to our west, but we don’t tap into it until the weekend.

Expect a mostly cloudy night tonight with another round of rain developing to our west. This will likely result in locally heavy rain over portions of Franklin and Clinton County, NY. These areas have the best chance to see an additional 1″ to 2″ of rain overnight into Thursday. The pesky frontal boundary that’s been hung up in our area this week finally starts to slide east into Thursday, bringing the chance for showers into Vermont. Totals will not be as high as what we’re forecasting for northern New York.

Thursday will be another cool day. Like today, most of us will only see highs ranging from the mid 60s to low 70s. It will be another windy day in the Lake Champlain vicinity with southerly winds in the 15 to 25 kt. range. Summer returns Friday with increasing sun as the day goes on and highs in the lower 80s.

The heat to our west slides in by the weekend, when we’ll see temperatures surge well into the 80s. It will be dry too. Saturday will be the sunnier of the two weekend days, but as of right now wet weather holds off until Sunday night into Monday.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.