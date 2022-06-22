BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Happy Hump Day, everyone! This first FULL day of summer will feature more of the unsettled weather that we had on Tuesday. There will be showers to start the day, but the rest of the day will be mainly dry for most of us, with some sunny breaks.

A stalled-out frontal boundary will still be the focus for more rain & thunderstorms to develop on. There will be a band of these showers & thunderstorms over northern NY late today into early Thursday with some possible heavy downpours. That line of showers & possible thunderstorms will drift slowly eastward into VT & NH through the afternoon. The wet weather will taper off late Thursday into Friday morning.

The sun will return on Friday as temperatures start moving upwards. Over the weekend, with high pressure in control of our weather, there will be lots of sunshine, and it will be downright hot & humid with high temperatures approaching the 90 degree mark.

A cold front will come through on Sunday night into early Monday with a round of showers & thunderstorms. That will bring the temperatures back down into the mid/upper 70s, which is very close to normal for this time of year.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on any downpours that may get out of hand and lead to minor flooding, and we will keep you up-to-the-minute, on-air and online. -Gary

