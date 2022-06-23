Burlington boat docks remained “The Dyer Docks”

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dragonheart Vermont worked with Burlington Parks and Recreation to officially name the docks by the boat launch, the Dyer Docks.

John and Linda Dyer founded the organization which connects breast cancer survivors to wellness initiatives in 2004.

Linda herself is a breast cancer survivor. In their early years, they moored the dragonboats out on the lake.

Eventually they fundraised to put the ones by the boat launch in making them more accessible.

The renaming of the docks was a complete surprise to John and Linda Dyer.

“It’s an incredible honor. We were very surprised. I’m kind of choked up about it. It’s a real honor. This is an amazing group of people” said John and Linda Dyer, the founders of Vermont Dragonboat.

Dragonheart Vermont is most known for the dragonboat festival on Lake Champlain taking place every August.

