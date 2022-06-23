Advertisement

Happy Ethan Allen Day!

The Ethan Allen Homestead in Burlington is where the pioneer lived from 1787 to 1789, when he...
The Ethan Allen Homestead in Burlington is where the pioneer lived from 1787 to 1789, when he died.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Ethan Allen Day!

The Ethan Allen Homestead in Burlington is where the pioneer lived from 1787 to 1789 when he died.

He moved there when he was 50 to be a farmer.

Thursday, admission was free in honor of Ethan Allen Day, a state holiday celebrating his revolutionary leadership.

“In 1775 on June the 23rd, Ethan Allen appeared before the Continental Congress in Philadelphia and he was commended for capturing Fort Ticonderoga the previous month with the help of the Green Mountain Boys. So that this is his day and his weekend,” said Tom Sharpley of the Ethan Allen Homestead Museum.

There is a lot going on this weekend at the homestead. On Saturday and Sunday, visitors can see war reenactors, crafters, lacemakers, pewter smiths and more. Admission is $12 for adults.

