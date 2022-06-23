Advertisement

Long COVID can affect children, study says

Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to...
Three year-old Fletcher Pack watches as his mother, McKenzie Pack, fills out paperwork prior to receiving the Moderna COVID-19 vaccination at Walgreens pharmacy Monday, June 20, 2022, in Lexington, S.C.(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A new study has found that long COVID-19 doesn’t discriminate based on age.

Researchers looked at 44,000 children, from infants to 14-year-olds, in Denmark.

They specifically looked for general ailments like headaches, mood swings, stomach problems, fatigue, and memory or concentration issues.

The 11,000 children who contracted COVID-19 were more likely to have at least one of those symptoms for two months or more.

One-third of them developed at least one long-term symptom after getting the virus.

Researchers say this shows that while children getting long COVID-19 is low, it is still a possibility.

The study was published in the journal The Lancet.

Today is the day that many parents across the country have been waiting for – an opportunity to get their young children the COVID-19 vaccination. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a woman was killed in a three-vehicle crash in Colchester Wednesday morning.
Woman killed in Colchester crash
A Hardwick man faces aggravated assault charges after attacking troopers last week with an...
Dashcam video captures Vt. troopers’ excavator assault
Vt. man killed when vehicle plunges into Connecticut River in NH
Vt. man killed when vehicle plunges into Connecticut River in NH
It appears a pilot escaped life-threatening injuries after crashing his plane into the...
Pilot injured when small plane crashes into Connecticut River
St. Johnsbury Police say they arrested a driver who hit a pedestrian and took off Tuesday.
Pedestrian injured in St. Johnsbury hit-and-run

Latest News

Proud Boys in Pine Valley Library near the event room where Pride story time was happening.
‘I felt very unsafe’: Proud Boys show up at children’s library event
Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage
This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and...
WHO considers declaring monkeypox a global health emergency
Afghan boys site near their damaged house that was destroyed in an earthquake in the Spera...
Afghans bury dead, dig for survivors after quake kills 1,000
FILE photo.
Poll shows shift in New Hampshire GOP voters