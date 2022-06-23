Advertisement

Police investigating shots fired in Colchester

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jun. 22, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are investigating possible shots fired into an occupied car Wednesday night.

Police say it happened on Winchester Place with damage to a vehicle consistent with gunshots.

Police did recover ballistic materials on the scene and no injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call Colchester Police at 802-264-5555.

