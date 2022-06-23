Police investigating suspicious incident in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police are reminding children to stay away from strangers after a suspicious incident in South Burlington.

Police say a 14-year-old girl was walking north on Hinesburg Road near Market Street Wednesday at about 2:40 p.m. when a car pulled over in front of her. They say a rear door opened and someone inside told the teen to get in the car. She did not. She kept walking and the car drove away.

Police say the car was a silver Kia with Maryland plates. They say a white man was driving and the passenger was a white woman with curly, red hair.

