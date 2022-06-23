Smith claims NEGA Women’s Am at Country Club of Vermont

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Morgan Smith of the Vesper Country Club in Massachusetts coasted to the NEGA Women’s Amateur title, downing her nearest competition by 12 strokes over three days at the Country Club of Vermont.

Smith shot in the red all three days, finishing at 7-under. Sana Tufail of Southborough Golf Club, also in Massachusetts, was second at 5-over.

Amy Lyon from the Quechee Club was the top Vermonter, finishing 11th at 26-over. She was seven shots better than Carson Richards of Burlington Country Club.

