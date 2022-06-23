Advertisement

Smith claims NEGA Women’s Am at Country Club of Vermont

Massachusetts-based golfer runs away with 12-stroke win
By Jack Fitzsimmons
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Morgan Smith of the Vesper Country Club in Massachusetts coasted to the NEGA Women’s Amateur title, downing her nearest competition by 12 strokes over three days at the Country Club of Vermont.

Smith shot in the red all three days, finishing at 7-under. Sana Tufail of Southborough Golf Club, also in Massachusetts, was second at 5-over.

Amy Lyon from the Quechee Club was the top Vermonter, finishing 11th at 26-over. She was seven shots better than Carson Richards of Burlington Country Club.

