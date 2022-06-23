Advertisement

Defoliated trees from the spongy moth will soon re-foliate

A lot of trees lost their leaves thanks to the spongy moth caterpillar, and many Vermonters continue to say they are feeling the two good developments in the o
By Kevin Gaiss
Published: Jun. 23, 2022 at 8:39 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Defoliation from the spongy moth caterpillars can be seen across our region, but there’s some good news.

“It’s kind of what we expected with the spongy moth outbreak that is currently in Vermont,” said John Halman, with the Vermont Department of Forest, Parks and Recreation.

But Halman says the tides appear to be turning. Soon, the trees ravaged by the moth will have a chance to re-foliate this summer. That because we aren’t in a drought.

“Trees always sort of have these dormant buds, but typically they don’t come out because there is no need,” said Halman.

The trees won’t totally re-foliate, but some smaller patches of leaves will keep them going.

A virus known as NPV and a fungus, both natural enemies to the caterpillar, appear to be making a comeback.

“It’s nice that it is happening, it’s nice that the virus is there ready to knock back the population, “ said Margaret Skinner, an entomologist with UVM Extension.

The fungus has contributed to keeping the population down since the 90s before this outbreak. Skinner says it’s a natural cycle, so she suggests homeowners check their local areas themselves. The virus and fungus are important to controlling this outbreak, and need to run their course.

“It is not something that is infectious to humans, so there is no reason to be concerned,” said Skinner.

Halman says despite the current appearance, Vermont’s oak trees are on the the comeback as the spongy moth caterpillar begins to wane.

“We are seeing buds set where the leaves are no longer. Which is encouraging because that means those leaves will open up and those trees will be able to photosynthesis again this year,” said Halman.

Halman says very soon they will be getting up in their plane to survey some of the damage from the air to get a better understanding of the acreage of defoliation Vermont saw this year. Then in the fall they will be checking out egg masses to see what sort of numbers will remain after this year.

